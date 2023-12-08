For Christian Horner, the 2024 season will be his twentieth at the helm of Red Bull Racing. In January 2005, at just 31 years of age, he was entrusted with the leadership of a complex and ambitious project: to transform what had been the Jaguar Racing team (best placing seventh in the Constructors’ World Championship in five seasons) just purchased by the Red boss Bull, Dietrich Mateschitz, in a winning group.

There were 7 drivers’ world titles, 6 constructors’ titles and 113 victories, a palmares that took Horner to the top of Formula 1 among the most successful team principals ever. His is the classic comfort zone, but there is little that is relaxing in his professional life. He could have accepted prestigious offers, which have not been lacking recently, but Horner has never moved from Milton Keynes. What kept him in Buckinghamshire was his family and his next professional challenge, which for Horner is his biggest ever.

In this long period, has there ever been a moment when you thought ‘who made me do this’?

“No, never, I love working in contact with people. I was very lucky to have had experience as a driver, in my career I drove for good and less good teams and I understood that it is always the people who make the difference. When I started working in the role of team principal I always tried to shape the team I would have liked to have as a driver.”

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Christian Horner, Team Principal Red Bull Racing

How important was it for your career to have been a driver and to have had your own team in F.3000?

“I went to motor racing university, it was a great education. I built and managed a small team, my team, I was responsible for everything from booking hotels to paying taxes, from being on time with salaries to washing the truck. I believe it is necessary to live certain experiences to understand some challenges.”

Would you like to be a shareholder of Red Bull Racing?

“No, Red Bull has always owned 100% of the team, and we have always had huge shareholder support. For my part, I have always treated the team as if the money were mine, ensuring that we spent it wisely and responsibly.”

During this long journey, I assume you will have received offers from other teams.

“Yes, some.”

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Red Bull team lined up in Abu Dhabi after the triumphant 2023 season

Have you ever thought about leaving Red Bull and taking on other challenges?

“It’s always very flattering to receive an offer or expression of interest from a team, but my heart is here. I have been here from the beginning, I built the team and I feel a responsibility towards the people who make it up, the shareholders and all the partners we have. And finally I don’t believe much in change, I think stability is tremendously important.”

Can you imagine yourself in your role and in this team for a long time to come?

“I have no idea, to be honest, I never look too far ahead because the long term in Formula 1 is about two weeks. So I never think about the next five years. The biggest challenge of my career is underway, and it concerns the Red Bull Powertrains project.”

Do you think designing and building your own power unit is really your biggest challenge?

“Absolutely, 100%, because it means starting from scratch and going up against Ferrari, Mercedes and Honda, and we face this challenge as an offshoot of a group that produces and sells an energy drink. We have a great relationship with Ford, but the engine will be designed and manufactured in Milton Keynes.”

Did you ever imagine that one day Red Bull would become an independent team with its own engine?

“Absolutely not, and that’s why we face our greatest challenge. At the same time it is also exciting, and I believe that sometimes in life you have to have the courage to challenge yourself.”

F1 has changed the rules on more than one occasion in the past to slow down dominant teams. Are you worried it might happen again?

“At the moment we have regulatory stability and I am convinced that the grid will converge. You can see it already in the second half of this year, and I believe in next season we will not win the same percentage of races that we won in 2023. I have quite clear ideas about that. The year that just ended was an exceptional year and I think the team did an incredible job. But to return to the question, I do not foresee any regulatory changes.”

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Christian Horner with Helmut Marko, the two souls of Red Bull Racing

How difficult was it for Red Bull Racing to survive seven years under Mercedes dominance?

“We have never lost focus on our objectives and we have always won two or three Grands Prix with the exception of the 2015 season. We took risks, we knew that the factor that was influencing us was the power unit, and as soon as we obtained a competitive engine we are back to where we want to be.”

This year there have been some problems with Perez’s performance. Why did you focus on him and not Gasly at the end of 2020?

“We had the opportunity to evaluate Pierre very well, the way he drove, his strengths and weaknesses. I’ve known Sergio for a long time, I pushed hard to bring him into the team, especially due to his wealth of experience. He won four races for us, he played a crucial role in the championship in 2021, so I think he justified why we signed him.”

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, sorride con Christian Horner, Team Principal Red Bull

From the outside it seems that it is not exactly easy to find the right teammate for Max. Why?

“Because he’s damn good. That is the question…”.

Let’s say that 70% of his leadership is talent, but is there also 30% support from the team in following his style?

“You need everything, Max feels comfortable in the team and the team feels comfortable with him. You have to have that bond and that trust to perform like he did.”

Would it have been possible for Red Bull to win what it has won in the last two seasons without Max?

“He is a special talent, I believe he is currently the best driver in Formula 1. What he has achieved, over 50 victories and three World Championships, already places him among the greatest. We got to see him grow year after year, we saw that all the ingredients were there, but the way in which he matured was exceptional, as a rider and as a man.”

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Verstappen celebrates the victory in Abu Dhabi and the record of 19 victories in a year

Max seems to be taking stronger positions not only on the track. Even in the press conferences his personality is emerging, as on the eve of the Las Vegas weekend when he criticized the event without filters…

“My personal opinion is that Liberty is doing a great job. They are pushing hard to promote our sport and five years ago we wouldn’t have even imagined an event like the one in Las Vegas. Liberty is the promoter, they sell, promote and attract a fantastic audience. Max is a driver, he is not an artist or a showman, he is a racing driver. And he’s just very honest, he doesn’t give a damn about being famous, he just wants to race a car and go fast, everything else is bullshit to him. It doesn’t mean Max believes they are doing anything wrong, it’s just not for him, if he could remain anonymous I’m sure he would be. I would add that there is also a new aspect to Max’s approach, you know that he will tell you what he thinks, and will never give a… corporate answer”.

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Adrian Newey and Christian Horner: Red Bull prepares for the exit of its technical genius

Staying on the key points of your team, were you ever afraid to hear Adrian Newey say ‘Christian, I’m stopping at the end of this season’?

“Adrian is an important part of this team and what we have achieved, but his role has evolved in recent years. The technical group under him, led by Pierre Wache, is doing a great job and they do not depend directly on Adrian. He (Newey) has an incredible ability to come into a project, come out and work on other fronts, but the team is evolving. I’ve always been a big fan of Manchester United, especially Alex Ferguson, and I remember that at one point they had Cantona at the center of the project, but after that they evolved. Red Bull is undoubtedly a stronger team with Adrian, but as is natural, it is evolving.”

