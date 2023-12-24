Sergio Perez experienced a rollercoaster season, starting in a decisive manner, but then experiencing a moment of evident crisis before recovering in the final part of the championship, finishing as vice-champion.

Red Bull have also confirmed the Mexican for the 2024 season, but have made it clear that they want him to fight more consistently for the top positions if they want to be offered a new contract.

However, the Milton Keynes team will take their time before deciding, especially since they have options like Daniel Ricciardo who can be inserted into the deck if needed. Furthermore, he reiterated that he is in no hurry to choose the name of the driver who will join Max Verstappen in 2025.

Speaking about the team's thoughts on what to do with Perez after next year, team principal Christian Horner said: “I think we're in a luxury position and so we're in no rush. We have a lot of options, but I think it should be Checo to lose his seat.”

“He is the one we support. He is our driver for 2024. If he does an excellent job next year, there is no reason not to extend it until 2025. But the choice will be based exclusively on the results he obtains.”

Horner said that with rivals expected to close in on Red Bull next year, it was essential that both cars maximized performance.

This is in contrast to what we saw for much of 2023, when Verstappen was constantly at the top, while Perez often found himself in difficulty and battling with less competitive cars.

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Horner admitted that racing alongside Verstappen is not easy for anyone, but this should not be an excuse for not having a competitive second car.

“I think being Max's partner is difficult and that you have to have a certain determination and character to be ready to face him. But when everyone's performances converge, it's inevitable that you want the two cars as close as possible to each other.”

“Checo had excellent race pace on many occasions, so his qualifying performances are probably the area he needs to focus on over the winter. But he is perfectly aware that he needs to improve on this aspect so as not to always find himself starting like this backwards”.

Horner believes the problem in qualifying simply stems from Perez needing to get more comfortable with the car. This is essential to be able to make the most of the potential of the tyres.

“Ultimately it's a question of trust,” Horner said. “It's the ability to extract the maximum when you fit a set of new tires and the grip is optimal. And at the beginning of the year he did this very well.”

“If you look at Bahrain, he was fast. If you look at his first races, in Saudi Arabia he took pole and in Azerbaijan he was exceptional all weekend. The same in Miami in qualifying. Then things started to evolve But I think he will focus a lot on this aspect, because he knows that it is a fundamental element for next year.”

