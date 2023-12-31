The Horizon franchise already has more than 32 million copies sold under his belt, so it is not surprising that it is one of the priorities of PlayStation looking to the future. We already know that a new multiplayer project is on the way, and more details recently came to light.

In 2022, Guerrilla Games confirmed that it is working on a new multiplayer game in the franchise through multiple job openings. In mid-2023, he reaffirmed that this project is on the way and announced that they will also make a new main installment that continues the narrative arc of Aloyas well as other projects.

Unfortunately, details about the online title remain a mystery. Pending more official information, new clues suggest that it is a MMORPG which would be available for mobile phones and PC.

Related video: PlayStation at risk due to games as a service

NCSoft working on a Horizon MMORPG, according to rumor

According to first reports, NCSoft, the South Korean company responsible for Blade & Soul and Guild Wars, is working on the Horizon multiplayer title. These rumors gained strength with news that arrived during the final stages of this year.

In late November 2023, Sony and NCSoft announced a strategic partnership to “expand beyond consoles and extend PlayStation's reach to a broader audience.”

“Like SIE, NCSoft shares a similar vision in creating high-quality, impactful entertainment experiences for gamers around the world, and together we are excited to collaborate to push the boundaries of gaming,” he commented. Jim Ryan.

In early December, shortly after the partnership with Sony was announced, the South Korean company registered the domain “Land of Salvation” along with other projects already announced. Thus, it is believed that the official reveal of the multiplayer game is imminent.

Is Horizon: Land of Salvation the official name of the new project?

Now the researcher Kurakasis (via Eurogamer) took to his X|S Twitter account to share everything we know about the game, including some job openings that shed light on the nature of the project.

According to the information, the video game is an MMORPG and was developed under the code name Project Skyline, previously known as Project H. Hong-Young Choi, who was head of development for Lineage W, would be the director. It is said that he began his production in 2021according to the resume of a former NCSoft employee.

Something interesting is that, depending on job vacancies, the title will be available for PC y mobile devices. It is striking that there is no mention of a version for PlayStation 5although that doesn't necessarily mean it will be conspicuous by its absence on Sony's next-gen console.

Horizon's multiplayer uses Unreal Engine 5, according to clues

“Land of Salvation could potentially be the official title for the Horizon MMO. This assumption is based on the fact that it is the only unannounced game we know of that could be revealed soon. Of course, it could be some other project that we are not aware of,” Kurakasis wrote.

It is important to note that neither NCSoft, Sony o Guerrilla Games have spoken out about this situation. Therefore, we recommend taking this information with a grain of salt and waiting for more official information to emerge.

But tell us, would you like the new game in the open-world franchise to be an MMORPG? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read more news related to Horizon.

Related video: PlayStation 5 or nothing! Sony wants you to buy their console, not play on PC!

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente