Horizon Forbidden Westthe work developed by Guerrila Games and published by SONY (here review), includes an official recipe book that includes many new foods to better enjoy the experience of the Forbidden West, the setting of the second title in the franchise. Called “Tastes of the Seven Tribes”, this collection frames the typical recipes of Horizon.

The book, created by Victoria Rosenthal, already author of other gaming and cooking books, will be available for purchase in Italy in 2024 and will include all the goodies from Horizon Forbidden West, which added a mechanic thematically close to Monster Hunter.

