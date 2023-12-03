In a solidarity initiative that Sony announced before the launch of the game.

Horizon Forbidden West is the sequel to the original game by Guerrilla Games and published by Sony.

The Horizon IP was born during the last generation as a PS4 exclusive, developed by Guerrilla Games, studio recognized for the Killzone franchise. Since then we received a very strong DLC, a game for PSVR2 and a sequel called Horizon: Forbidden West, which is exactly the title that interests us today. We are talking about one of the best PS5 games, and a game that has managed to surpass the first installment in popularity and sales, something that of course whether it was especially difficult given that its predecessor was such a success.

Now we have been able to know that it was not only a success in these sections, and that they have managed to mark an ecological milestone. During the first month of launch Sony promised to plant a tree for every time some user will unlock the “You have reached Intimidation” trophy, being one of the first to be achieved in the title. Until now we had not known the extent of this measure, and now it has been revealed to us that they have managed to plant more than half a million trees.

More specifically, and as Sony has revealed with the following video, they have planted more than 600,000 trees with this initiative, although they have not revealed the exact number. This means that this was the number of users who managed to unlock the trophy during the first month after the launch of the game, which is an exceptional figure, and to which we contribute all of us who played Horizon: Forbidden West during this time.

The future of the Horizon franchise

As we reported in our analysis of Horizon: Forbidden West, “We will have to see what the future holds for Aloy and the Horizon saga,” and after the overwhelming success of this sequel, as well as the quality shown in the spin-off for the PSVR2, we can only wait very impatiently for the next projects of this IP, and although nothing has been officially revealed, there are certain leaks, like a multiplayer saga.

Likewise, we can take it for granted that in the coming years, probably before the next generation of consoles gets very close, we will receive a full-fledged sequelalthough the truth is that we should be patient in this regard.

