For the first time since 2016, a sprint final between Hoogland and Lavreysen was scheduled for the Dutch championship. At the time, Hoogland took his second Dutch title in the sprint, but the roles have been reversed in recent years. Lavreysen won the last nine mutual matches and in Apeldoorn the reigning world, European and Olympic champion was also in a class of his own. Daan Kool won the battle for bronze.