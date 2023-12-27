Finding the perfect smartphone can be a complicated task. After all, some are looking for a cell phone that they can use to play games; others want one they can work on; There are also those who are looking for the best camera to take incredible photos for social networks and also those who are looking for good features without having to pay more.

The search for the perfect cell phone can be eternal and, let's be honest, it is practically impossible to find something that fits all needs. However, today we are going to review a device that, without being perfect or an all-rounder, has many of the features that several users are looking for in their next smartphone. This is the HONOR 90, a new mid-range device that stands out from the first glance.

HONOR 90: a team that makes you fall in love with the look

When I say that the HONOR 90 is a device that attracts attention at first glance, I am not exaggerating. The design of the equipment is very striking and elegant, and stands out for more elements than its curious camera configuration, which has a 200 MP lens… but we will talk about that later. For now, the important thing is to say that this is a team that you will enjoy from the first second.

What makes the design of the HONOR 90 so attractive is its display with thin and curved edges. Although this feature is not for everyone, those who enjoy this type of screen will be happy since, although the edges are present at the top and bottom, they are almost imperceptible in day-to-day use. Something captivating is its responsive AMOLED panel, which features a 120 Hz refresh rate to deliver a fluid viewing experience that doesn't let you down, regardless of whether you're in a low- or bright-light environment.

All this makes the screen excellent for consuming multimedia, especially thanks to its maximum resolution of 1200 x 2664 pixels. Of course, we recommend that you consider purchasing Bluetooth headphones if consuming multimedia is one of your favorite activities with a mobile device. It turns out that the HONOR 90 only has one bottom speaker and its performance is only competent, so you'll likely be left wanting immersive audio with a richer frequency range. Now, why do I specify that you need Bluetooth headphones? Because the HONOR 90 lacks a 3.5 mm input.

The phone stands out at first glance

Performance for gaming, browsing and working

It would mean little that the HONOR 90 had a good screen if its performance was poor. Luckily, we are looking at a device that has enough power to carry out all the tasks of daily use. Thanks to the 4 nm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, as well as its 12 GB of RAM, you will get a fast, responsive phone with which you can use several applications at the same time. Thus, it is a good option for those looking for a phone to surf the Internet, watch videos on social networks, communicate through applications such as WhatsApp or even edit documents.

This all sounds great, but how is it going with the games? It is a device that is good for its price, but don't expect a wonder that competes against high-end phones. You see, thanks to its Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor the HONOR 90 is capable of running some of the most popular games such as Free Fire, PUBG Mobile, Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail at high graphics with few noticeable drops. So, it is a good option to play, although don't expect to run big AAA productions like Resident Evil 4 or Death Stranding.

HONOR 90 technical specifications

Screen

6.7″ Resolution 2664 x 1200 AMOLED Refresh rate up to 120 Hz 1.07 billion colors

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition

Battery

5000 mAh HONOR 66W SuperCharge No wireless charging

Memory

8 GB / 12 GB RAM 256 GB / 512 GB ROM

In terms of software, the HONOR 90 has the MagicOS customization layer, which takes some design cues from Apple to offer an experience that will be familiar to those who have had Xiaomi equipment. Overall, MagicOS does its job by introducing some useful features like floating windows and others you haven't seen before, like knuckle gestures. The bad news is that it only has 2 years of Android updates left, so you can install Android 14 on it, but version 15 will be the last one it will receive.

In terms of autonomy, it comes equipped with a 5000 mAh battery that is complemented by a 66W fast charge. I did not have the opportunity to test it long term to give a verdict on whether it is a device that will continue to serve you 12 months after purchasing it. That said, it is a battery with everything to get you to the end of the day with considerable use.

Cameras that offer more than just Megapixels

Now we come to the star of the team: the cameras. The HONOR 90 has a 3 rear camera setup; The main one has a 200 MP sensor that is complemented by a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle and macro camera that is useful thanks to its autofocus.

HONOR 90 cameras

200 MP Ultra Clear Camera (f/1.9) 12 MP Ultra Wide Angle and Macro Camera (f/2.2) 2 MP Depth Camera (f/2.4) 50 MP Camera (f/2) ,4) with up to 2x optical zoom

Now, more megapixels are not a guarantee of quality. Luckily this is not the case here since, without being top of the range, the HONOR 90 is capable of delivering quality photographs that present a good level of sharpness and detail. Its big problem is that in different situations you can end up with overexposed photographs. If you usually take photos in nighttime environments, you'll be happy to know that it has a Night Mode that uses AI to deliver surprising results.

The camera is one of the stars of the HONOR 90

In the end, the HONOR 90 is a competent device. It is a good option within its range with some features that leave you speechless and some others that are ok. For example, it is a good option for playing, browsing and working, but it is true that there are computers with a better processor. It has a great screen for consuming multimedia, but its speaker is poor for its price. It also features fast charging, but you won't be able to charge it wirelessly. It is a smartphone in which you receive one for another, but in the end it offers an attractive package for various user profiles.

Follow this link for more news related to HONOR. On the other hand, here you will find all our coverage of the world for mobile phones.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News