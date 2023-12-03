The Honkai Star Rail community continues to enjoy everything that the popular strategy and RPG game has to offer on its PlayStation 5, PC and mobile phones. Thanks to this, those responsible for the delivery have been releasing various free codes that give them interesting objects. Now, we have made a compilation of those that you can still redeem.

Honkai Star Rail is a console exclusive on PlayStation

As you surely remember, this installment from the creators of Genshin Impact was available on mobile phones and PC, but since last October a version for PlayStation 5 was launched, which has given it a big boost among players.

Due to this, HoYoverse has been pampering all users of the game on each platform that received it with very useful objects, so on this occasion we want to share the gift codes that were still available at the time of writing the note.

Here you can see them:



5S9BND25CRBK: Star Jade x50 and 10,000 credits

STARRALGIFT: Star Jade x50, Wandering Spirit’s Guide x2, Refreshments x5 and 10,000 credits

ST9T6DKLVRGX: 10,000 credits

US9SND24U8FB: Emergency dry light x3

YTRB6VKMVRZB: 10,000 credits

4BQSPDKLVQFF: Camouflage paint x3

KB9A7VJ5VQW7: 10,000 credits

JB9BE7K5RQY3: Star Jade x100 and 50,000 credits

HT8BX7JL89Z7: Star Jade x100 and Traveling Spirit Guide x5

6B9BFPK58Q3T: Star Jade x100 and Refined Aether x4

How to redeem gift codes in Honkai Star Rail?

All you have to do to get the aforementioned gifts is log into your Honkai: Star Rail account, click on the 3 dots to the right of your character’s image, select the Redeem Code option and enter each of the codes that we show you in the list.

It is worth mentioning that it is not clear how long each one will be available, so you better hurry to redeem them before it is too late.

We remind you that Honkai: Star Rail is available for PlayStation 5, PC, iOS and Android. You can learn more about this title by clicking here.

Are you planning to redeem these gifts in Honkai: Star Rail? Tell us in the comments.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

