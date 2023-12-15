The Hong Kong police have promised a reward of one million Hong Kong dollars (equal to approximately 120 thousand euros) for anyone who provides information that helps arrest five pro-democracy activists who have fled abroad. They are Johnny Fok, Tony Choi, Simon Cheng, Hui Wing-ting and Joey Siu, accused of violating the city's strict national security law, passed in 2020 at the push of the Chinese government. After the approval of the law, many activists who had participated in the large protests against the law itself and in demanding more democratic institutions were arrested and imprisoned.

Simon Cheng is a former employee of the British consulate in Hong Kong, who in 2019 was arrested and detained for a few days by Chinese police during a trip to mainland China. Cheng, who said he was tortured during his detention, has taken refuge in the UK. Some of the other four activists appear to have fled to the United States and the United Kingdom, according to their social media posts. Both countries criticized the reward announcement.

Hong Kong, which is a semi-autonomous territory of China, had offered rewards for information on activists who fled abroad for the first time in July. That decision concerned eight activists convicted under the national security law, including Nathan Law, one of the leaders of the pro-democracy student protests.

– Read also: Unopposed local elections in Hong Kong