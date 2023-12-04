Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow said she will remain in Canada, where she is studying, and will not return to China. Chow had previously been convicted on charges of “colluding with foreign forces to endanger national security” over her activism, and spent several months in prison for this. She had been released on bail, the terms of which would include, among other things, the obligation to regularly go to the police station: Chow said that this obligation had had a negative effect on her mental health, and that she contributed to her decision not to return to China.

Chow was among the leaders of the 2014 protests against China-imposed changes to Hong Kong’s political system, and those that began in 2019 against a law that would have allowed Hong Kongers to be extradited to China for certain serious crimes. In 2016, when he was 19 years old, he denounced the Chinese police as responsible for the disappearance of five Hong Kong booksellers with a video that circulated widely, and founded the Demosisto party with other pro-democracy activists Nathan Law, who also fled abroad in 2020, and Joshua Wong, who is currently in prison and is accused of subversion, for which he risks life imprisonment.

She had been briefly arrested several times over the years, and in 2020 she was sentenced to ten months in prison for participating in a protest in 2019, and served almost seven months in detention before being released. In July 2023, Hong Kong authorities returned her passport and allowed her to go abroad to continue her studies, after taking her on a propaganda trip to mainland China. Chow began studying in Canada in August: on Monday she said she had no intention of returning to Hong Kong, so as to “not have to be forced to do things I don’t want” and because “if I returned, my mind and body would collapse ». Lei Chow said she is considering applying for asylum in Canada. Hong Kong police in a statement urged her “not to choose a path of no return” which would force her to “carry the ‘stigma’ of being a fugitive for the rest of her life.”

