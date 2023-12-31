SH Vetro” is the brainchild of the technicians of the Italian Honda factory in Atessa, Abruzzo. They characterize it semi-transparent green bodywork, made in one special material which during the production process allows CO2 emissions to be reduced by 9.5% on an annual basis compared to classic colours. The glass SH sports the front fender and lower fairings colored black, contrasting with the white Honda logo and the silver SH logo on the sides. A very particular aesthetic, capable of attracting the attention of many readers, so much so as to make it the most read scooter novelty of 2023 and winning a place in the “Top of the Year 2023”