In Thailand, Honda has unveiled a new edition of its beloved Grom pocket bike, which we know as MSX. Let’s see how it changes and whether it will come to us too

December 5, 2023

In Italy we know it mainly by the acronym MSX, but in many parts of the world it is simply the Grom. The Honda pocket bike, a modern and urban version of its Monkey sister, has become, like all small horizontal cylinder Japs, a cult bike. In recent days Honda Thailand has unveiled a new edition that we had not yet seen. The air-cooled long-stroke single-cylinder and five-speed gearbox are the same as the model already on the market, as are the brakes equipped with ABS. The appearance, however, shows some new details and in particular a saucer and we believe it is plausible that these updates will also be reported on the models sold from 2024 in Europe and not just in Asia. The headlights, speedometer and silencer of the current model appear to remain unchanged, but the headlight fairing, side panels and the aforementioned tip give it more sportiness. The LCD instrumentation also appears to be unchanged and therefore offers a gear indicator and shifting light. The current version of the MSX Grom is sold in Italy for 4,190 euros.

Source Young-Machine.com