Is this Honda's first real EV? Well, let's put it this way: if you drive away in a Honda e right now, you'll have to recharge before you even reach the end of this sentence. The name of the new car is not a clever acronym and lacks about three characters to be a password.

We thought for a moment that you could pronounce it as 'anyone', but that turns out not to be the case either (it's 'ie en waai wan' – great). This is the Japanese manufacturer's first EV on their new e:N platform. Hence. In addition, it apparently stands for 'energize yourself'; In relation to a good crossover, we don't really know what to imagine.

Good: Honda is energizing itself for a shiny new electric future, with a white badge on the nose and the brand name on the rear – written in a different font to emphasize how new everything is. Only it's not all that different. Above all, it is very typical Honda.

Why no buttons?

The company's latest interiors look very decent; minimalist, quite beautiful, good quality. The effect is somewhat diminished by the enormous 15.1-inch central screen, which does not even function as a large, single display, but is permanently divided into three parts. Listen up, Honda: we're not asking for much, but if you're going to dedicate part of the screen full-time to air conditioning controls, you might as well throw in a few buttons, right? A child can do the laundry.

The Honda e:Ny1 has a 62-kWh battery (that's the usable value; the total is 68.8) with cells distributed under the cabin floor and under the seats, which slightly enhances the front occupants' experience. gets in the way. It has an official WLTP range of 412 kilometers and on a range of different roads in friendly weather conditions we achieved around 6.4 kilometers per kWh, which is pretty decent.

It sprints to 100 km/h in 7.6 seconds, which is fast for a family car, and has a top speed of 160 km/h. Honda has adjusted the acceleration of the car so that it is most similar to how a petrol car would do, which, according to the brand, means that you are less likely to suffer from motion sickness. That seems to happen to people in an EV sometimes.

Why Honda deliberately limits charging speed

You can of course fast charge with the Honda e:Ny1, with 78 kW. That doesn't seem very impressive, but there is an underlying idea behind that too. Honda says it has scaled back the peak a bit to ensure the maximum charging speed can be maintained for longer, rather than aiming for a top value for a few minutes at most.

Photo: © Honda

Photo: © Honda

Photo: © Honda

Photo: © Honda

Photo: © Honda

They don't specifically point to other brands, but you can kind of guess who they mean. Either way, you charge from 10 to 80 percent in just over 45 minutes, or 100 kilometers in 11 minutes.

The Honda e:Ny1 arrives too late

It is a neat attempt by Honda, and that would have been completely fine a few years ago, when everyone came with their first real EV. But now? We'd say they're a bit behind the music. It's all a bit average, there's nothing that really stands out – and that's difficult in this price segment. Honda still has some catching up to do; we'll have to wait and see if the brand has the energy for that.

Specifications of the Honda e:Ny1 Advance (2023)

Motor

1 electric motor

204 pk

310 Nm

68.8 kWh (battery)

Drive

front wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/u in 7,6 s

top 160 km/u

Consumption (average)

18,2 kWh/100 km

Range (statement)

412 km

Loading time

4 hours 7 minutes at 11 kW

51 min. at 78 kW (10-80%)

Dimensions

4.387 x 1.790 x

1.586 mm (l x b x h)

2.610 mm

1.630 kg

361 / 1,176 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 52.820 (NL)

€ 51.920 (B)