An electric car that had all the capabilities on paper, but still flopped terribly. That will forever be the description of the Honda e, the retrotastic compact EV that saw the light of day in 2020. Although it had the looks, the interior and the drivetrain, it was limited by a poor range and a sky-high price tag. As a result, Honda has now made a painful decision.

Farewell, Honda

It is over and out for the e in Europe. Not least because the Japanese, with a price of around 34,000 to 37,000 euros, cannot possibly compete with the flood of new EVs. Because for that money you buy EVs that are a lot more spacious (think MG 4 or BYD Dolphin) and can go a lot further than the realistic 150 km of the e (think Mini Cooper E).

Are we sad that the e can now retire? To some extent yes, because it was a car that had the potential to brighten up the street scene. However, sales were so minimal that there is a good chance that you have never seen a Honda e on the streets in recent years. Honda now wants to take revenge with the e:Ny1… an electric crossover.