The Honda Diabolus custom CL300 Scrambler is the result of the work of the guys at K-Speed ​​Customs, a workshop based in Thailand, who took the Honda CL300 Scrambler, keeping the chassis and engine unchanged. The first is a steel unit with a bolted rear subframe while the second is a 286 cc single-cylinder engine credited with 26 HP of maximum power and 27.5 Nm of torque.

On an aesthetic level, the motorbike takes the concept of essentiality and robustness to the extreme with elements such as the double side exhaust with protection grille and plate with silk-screened name, or the steel paramotor “sled” with knobby tyres. At the front, the round headlight equipped on the production model has been replaced by a square LED unit with a metal grille, located slightly below the fork crown, while the front mudguard is mounted higher up.