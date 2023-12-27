Honda's future could see the creation of two models with a flavor typically faithful to the early '80s. Both with a 4-cylinder in-line engine, one 400cc and the other based on a Hornet 1000.

Of course we are in the field of hypotheses, but there is no shortage of rumors. Apparently the return to the lines, to the style of the late 70s and early 80s and above all to 4-cylinder in-line engines which have characterized much of Japanese production for decades, could return.

In fact, if in recent years manufacturers have shifted production in favor of cheaper front-wheel twins, the global market, led by the Chinese one, seems increasingly interested in 400cc in-line 4-cylinder motorcycles.

The arrival of the new one Kawasaki ZX400 RR is a confirmation of this return and the return of a motorcycle approach of great charisma is undeniable. It is equally true that the old continent is clearly more oriented towards larger-capacity motorbikes and therefore Honda, by putting into production a CB1000F with typically 80s features, could hit the mark thanks to a nostalgia effect of probable success.

Will they really arrive? There is nothing officialbut these two new models could really be part of Honda's plans, with perhaps a first contact in theautumn of 2024 and then starting marketing in 2025.

The last CB400SF, not marketed in Italy, ended its production in 2022 following the new anti-pollution regulations; therefore, Honda would be forced to create for this displacement an almost completely new engine. On the contrary, a possible new CB1000F would have instead the easy game of the presence of the CB1000 Hornet which we saw at the last Eicma and which we will see first-hand in 2024. In this case it would not be difficult to create an ad hoc set-up based on the Hornet 1000, an aesthetic set-up capable of taking on the appearance of the motorbikes that became famous in the early years eighty and which generated the success of the very first Superbike championships.

We just have to wait, with the hope that both bikes can really fit into Honda's plans and both be marketed on Italian territory. There's no point in denying that the sound of an inline four is music to our ears, let's cross our fingers and wait for official announcements.