An extraordinary video from over sixty years ago shows the production facilities of the Japanese giant. Everything was made in Honda and with cutting-edge technologies. In the background, the racing bikes that had started to reap victories and world titles just the year before

December 14, 2023

This time I was asked to comment on a topic that does not concern MotoGP or, at least, does not concern it directly.

Nico warned me a few days ago: it had been published a long archive video on Honda's YouTube channela sort of documentary about industrial strength of the Japanese giant with the detailed description of some production plants of the time. We're talking about 1962. At first the request seemed bizarre to me. Then I saw the video and I understood.

We must first start with a warning. This is a work from more than sixty years ago, the film is very far from the short and impactful videos that are published today: it lasts over half an hour. And in many moments it triggers the doubt that the director was one of their engineers, moved more by the intent of create a sort of “illustrated manual” on how the production process was implementedrather than driven by the need to create something attractive to use in an advertising campaign.

Indeed the video It shows the size of the industrial plants that Honda already had at the time. Those dedicated to the production of the Super Cub, the legendary scooter produced continuously since the end of the 1950s in more than one hundred million units. Underneath, however, it shows many more things.

The Honda Spirit, that of the founder



It is a clear testimony to the “Honda Spirit”, that is, of that expanded concept of industry: closely linked with the social context of its era. A spirit that certainly is connected to the way of understanding the business activity of its founder, Soichiro Hondabut which is still considered an example to follow in Japan.

This is why the film clearly shows how the product, the Super Cub scooter, was designed to aim for a real improvement in the quality of life of its users. And the objective is also pursued by the company in the construction of its own factories, which are dote of adequate spaces dedicated to workers and decidedly modern recreational areas for the time.

In terms of product creation, the “Honda Spirit” translates into the evidence that all the components are Honda as the company takes care of the entire supply chain, from the project to the finished piece. Going so far as to create factories dedicated to the creation of components of different technologies. This is why they come the foundry, the division dedicated to mechanical processing, the forge and the printing plant are described in detail of sheet metal parts and that of plastic parts, chrome plating, painting…

They are all cutting-edge factories by the standards of the time, which allowed Honda and, more generally, Japanese industry, to excel for more than a quarter of a century in terms of quality and control of production processes.

The sheer scale of the production leaves you breathless



Seeing the quantity of pieces produced leaves you speechless: we are just over fifteen years from the end of the Second World War, we are in the midst of the economic boom and the phenomenon of mass motorization. Nowadays, production volumes are lower also because there is a much wider choice of models. Honda, however, remains number one in the world. And the documentary clarifies why.

Before closing, a final comment linked to one of the first images that the film offers: you see a multitude of Super Cubs, but you can clearly hear the sound of a racing engine which becomes increasingly clearer. The scooters leave the field early at racing bikes that Honda has brought to the world championship since '59 and which have dominated almost everywhere since 1961. Here, finally, is the link with racing and MotoGP!

The “Honda Spirit” also stands in the way of understanding racing, that is, an activity aimed at the development and testing of technologies which will then be applied to series vehicles. It's something that I have personally learned in the years spent working with them: not surprisingly, it is a division of Honda R&D that designs and builds Grand Prix motorcycles. The design of racing motorbikes also serves to train the best technicians, those who over the years will become the top managers at Honda.

As long as Honda remains Honda, there will be direct involvement in competitions. We can be sure of it.