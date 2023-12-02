Homeworld 3 is finally a reality, after 20 years since the second part of this saga of strategy games developed by Relic Entertainment was released. Now, from the Blackbird Interactive studio, this new galactic adventure will be available on Steam and Epic Games Store March 8, 2024.

The announcement was made at the PC Gamer Show, in which the developers assured that they had to wait so long to make a new installment because the previous technology would not have been able to capture all the ideas they had for a new chapter. from the Homeworld saga.

“In essence, Homeworld 3 was our dream for Homeworld 2. The problem was that in the late ’90s and early 2000s the vision for Homeworld 3 was virtually impossible to make,” explained Rob Cunningham, CEO and co-founder of Black Bird.

That dream was to offer some of the coolest shows you can imagine in the universe: wave ejections made of radiation and solar wind, battles in asteroid fields, bases the size of the Death Star in space landscapes.

The game was announced since 2019 but has suffered constant delays in order for the game to live up to what the developers want. They will even release a documentary in which they will tell about what these 4 years have been like in which they were creating the title.

“We have had to wait 20 years to achieve all this, so we want anyone who is interested in the world of strategy and loves science fiction to be immersed,” Cunningham added about the expectations they have as a team since they consider it to be a love letter to fans. The versions that you can pre-order have already been announced: Standard, Deluxe, Fleet Command and the collector’s edition, those who purchase the last two will be granted early access for March 5, 2024.

“The Homeworld community has waited decades for this release. We are delighted that their wait will finally be rewarded this coming March, as players will be able to command the mothership and continue their adventures,” commented the president of Homeworld in a press release. Gearbox Publishing, Steve Gibson.

