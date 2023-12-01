Blackbird Interactive has announced that it has postponed the release of Homeworld 3 by a few weeks, now no longer expected in February but at the beginning of the following month. To sweeten the pill, a new trailer dedicated to behind the scenes of development has been published, with a particular focus on the gameplay of this real-time strategy game.

Homeworld 3 will therefore be available on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store from next March 8, 2024. In the meantime we remind you that they were released a few days ago the official hardware requirements.

Previous article

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, a new trailer released