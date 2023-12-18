Fresh from a very slight postponement, Homeworld 3 is now the subject of a behind-the-scenes documentary of the development carried out by Blackbird Interactive in collaboration with PC Gamer.

In fact, the editorial team flew to Vancouver to interview some of the main members of the development team, as follows many more details on the long-awaited sci-fi real-time strategy game.

The video mentions the inspirations for the design of the video game in a general sense, but some of the new mechanics introduced in this third chapter are also analysed, including the new roofing system which allows ships to hide behind structures in the levels.

We remind you that Homeworld 3 will be released on PC next March 8, 2024.

