Packing a sports bag, leaving the house, getting in the car and driving to the nearest gym to enjoy a relaxing sauna session could have its days numbered. At least if Whipsaw and Ancient Ritual have their way. Both companies, both based in San Francisco, have joined forces to come up with a peculiar sauna that they claim is “the world's first experiential sauna.” The reason: thanks to its design, features and above all its surprising size, its model is designed to be installed inside homes.

His name: Arc.

Objective: disconnect. That is the purpose set by Dan Harden, CEO, designer and founder of Whipsaw, who acknowledges to Wallpaper that what they have sought with Discover Arc is to create a space that allows users to isolate themselves. “When we relax deeply in a sauna we feel revitalized, renewed and even transformed,” he reflects.

With Arc, Harden and his team have pursued the same goal, although with a different bet: a small space, which can be installed inside a conventional house, and which, among other resources, incorporates artificial intelligence.





Go to the sauna without leaving home. “Arc is shallower than the average home sauna and is designed to take up minimal space in the home,” says Ancient Ritual, the other company embarking on the project. To achieve this, it has reduced its dimensions significantly. According to the technical sheet published on its website, the home sauna measures 1.9 m high by 1.5 m wide with a depth of 0.9 m. And since a picture always says more than a thousand words or measurements, the company offers several photos of its home sauna in ebony black or oak color.

LED, audio… by IA. The cabin is equipped with an infrared panel system, LED lighting, a surround sound audio system with subwoofer speakers, a heater and furniture including a folding shelf or a seat with a headrest that reclines 150º.

Ancient Ritual clarifies that Arc also incorporates an artificial intelligence system that is responsible for “personalizing” the treatment for each user. “AI software evolves with you, transforming your biometric data into dynamic dimensional analysis to maximize your experience,” she says.

















Wood and minimalist design. The sauna is built with natural oak and Japanese hinoki cypress and its “thick insulation” – Whipsaw claims – keeps it protected from both temperatures and outside noises. “The soft wash of light from the wall makes it seem like you are in a much larger room and the 2.1 sound surrounds you in the music,” its creators note.

Enjoying “the world's first experiential sauna”, of course, requires breaking the bank. Ancient Ritual clarifies that the price ranges between $9,995 and $12,500, depending on the configuration the client chooses. Regarding the calendar and delivery times, the American company says that it will begin deliveries in 2024, although it does not clarify whether it will be limited to the national market or go further.

For sauna lovers. Whipsaw and Ancient Ritual are not the only ones who have proposed bringing saunas to private homes. Josh Lyons has a similar goal, who has opted for another approach: external barrel models.

“Most people don't have the space to build a sauna inside their home, so I decided to design one ideal for outside. The barrel sauna design seemed like the best option: it's portable, affordable, and had a unique shape.” says Lyons. His proposal moves away, however, from traditional units: it incorporates innovations, such as a new waterproof and ventilated cover.

Images: Whipsaw and Ancient Ritual

