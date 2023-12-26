The building's management continues to receive letters from fans of Kevin's adventures, but they would be disappointed to see that it is not, in fact, the same building.

Cinema and its tricks sometimes play tricks on us: New York is a place full of film locations: the Continental Hotel from John Wick, the fire station from Ghostbusters… However, a place that you will not be able to visit is the house where Kevin McCallister stood up to the Sticky Cacos in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

The 1992 film took full advantage of the original film and took Macaulay Culkin's character to the Big Apple, where he would once again encounter the infamous Wet Bandits, now renamed by Marv as Sticky Cacos. Unfortunately, he also discovered his plan to rob a toy store on Christmas Eve, so he couldn't stand by.

In Home Alone 2: Lost in New York he may not have had his luxurious Chicago mansion to use as a weapon against villains, but the McCallister family connections gave him a dilapidated townhouse in 51 West 95th Streetin it Upper West Side. Never has a house under construction been so fun.

As the address of the property is clearly seen in the film, for years the owners have received letters from fans, as highlighted by Daily Mail because the house is for sale for no less than 6.7 million dollars.

A misleading address for Home Alone 2 fans

If you are a fan of Home Alone and its first sequel and every year you do a regular review of these two Christmas classics, it is best that, if you are planning a trip to New York, you should not get your hopes up about finding the iconic house at 51 West 95th Street , not even renovated.

Although the address is that of a real house that shares certain similarities – it is a townhouse with a front staircase – it is not the same building that you saw in the 1992 film.

In fact, that part of Home Alone 2: Lost in New York was filmed on the other coast, in Los Angeles, in Brownstone Streetwithin the Universal Studios.

Perhaps the decision that the location was not in a real house was the most correct: the house from the first film has been a target of fans for decades, as proof that even Google removed the Street View route that passed in front of it . With Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, there is no such problem.