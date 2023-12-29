The detail goes unnoticed by the vast majority of people, and it has to do with a particular dinosaur pajamas in the first installments.

At Christmas time you want to watch a series of timeless movies like Die Hard, some Disney classics and even Home Alone.

And after the original success of Home alonea few years later Home Alone 2 was released, achieving unparalleled success.

The first film was released in 1990, showing the adventures of little Kevin McCallister, played by Macaulay Culkin, who is left alone in his house in Chicago, and faces two burglars who try to break into his home.

Then Home Alone 2 was made where Kevin faces these same thieves, but this time in New York.

Kieran Culkin, Macaulay Culkin's brother in real life, also appears in both films, and who in the films plays a younger cousin of the family, specifically Fuller McCallister.

Fuller McCallister makes the dinosaur pajama joke, and this hides a nod to the first film.

Fuller wears Kevin's shirt from the original film in home alone 2which suggests that he receives clothes from his older cousin, something quite common in real life among siblings and family members.

However, this detail seems to indicate that the dinosaur pajamas Fuller wore in Home Alone 2 initially belonged to Kevin McCallister.

Therefore, when Kevin told Marley in the first Home Alone about a boy in second grade who was bullied by the rest of his classmates for wearing dinosaur pajamas, it seems he was talking about himself.

This could indicate that Kevin was not only bothered by his older brothers with mischief, but that he could also have been a victim of bullying at school.

This is not confirmed by those responsible for the films themselves, but it seems to gain quite a bit of strength considering this detail.