Holly Marie Combs, actress who played Piper in Charmed, has confirmed the real reason why her partner Shannen Doherty was fired from the series.

Among the controversies on television, without a doubt one of the most notable was the sudden departure of Shannen Doherty, actress who embodied Prue in the mythical serie Haunted

Although many rumors have circulated on the subject, finally one of her co-stars has confirmed The real reason behind Shannen Doherty's firing.

The blame for Shannen Doherty's firing in Charmed lies with Alyssa Milano

On Doherty's podcast (via Daily Mail), the actress brought her co-star as a guest Holly Marie Combswho played Piper in the fiction.

The topic of Doherty's dismissal in the series was immediately brought up, where it was revealed that originally the plot of haunted he was going to focus on Pruebut in the end it was decided to include more main characters who shared the spotlight with her.

The thing led to strong competition between Doherty and Alyssa Milano, the third protagonist of Charmed who plays Phoebe. The rivalry reached such a point that Milano became angry with Doherty because she agreed to appear on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine without asking that her co-stars also appear on it.

“There was a lack of female support. I've had the same publicist for who knows how long, Leslie Sloane, and she could come on the podcast and say, 'Shannen never cared about anyone else getting a cover.' It just wasn't up to her. me,” explains Doherty.

For her part, Holly Marie Combs has revealed that she had a meeting with Jonathan Levin, producer of Charmed, after learning of Shannen Doherty's departure. However, Levin told him that It wasn't their thing, it was Alyssa Milano's..

“She said they were cornered, in a position where it was one or the other. They told them it was her or them, and Alyssa (Milano) had threatened to sue them for a hostile work environment,” says the actress about the great controversy of the Serie.

What do you think Alyssa Milano pulled strings to get Shannen Doherty fired from haunted? Tell us your opinion on the topic in our comments section.