Nintendo has started the festive offers on Nintendo Switch games in the eShop this Thursday. It seems like we just got out of Black Friday and we are already with a new batch of offers on Switch.

This time, some games are on sale for the first time, and others are very recent: this year's games like Hogwarts Legacy (just released on Switch), Metal Gear Solid Master Collection, Vampire Survivors, Sonic Superstars, Octopath Traveler 2…

These deals are going to last until December 31, and there are over 3,000 games on sale. You can find them in the eShop of your Switch console or also from the web, filtering by genre, wish list… These are some recommendations deals on sale on Switch.

Festive Switch Deals

Hogwarts Legacy – de 59,99 € a 41,99 € Metal Gear Solid Master Collection – de 59,99 a 47,99 Sonic Superstars – de 59,99 a 41,99 € LEGO Harry Potter – de 39,99 € a 7,99 € Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – de 59,99 € a 25,19 € Dave the Diver – de 19,99 € a 15,99 € Persona 5 Royal – de 59,99 € a 29,99 € LEGO 2K Drive- de 59,99 € a 19,79 € Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection – de 49,99 € a 19,99 € The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – de 59,99 € a 39,99 € Bioshock Collection- de 49,99 € a 9,99 € Vampire Survivors – de 4,99 € a 4,49 € Rayman Legends – de 39,99 € a 7,99 € Arise: A Simple Story – de 19,99 € a 2,99 €

There are many more games with discounts in the Switch eShop. What there are not first party games this time, but third party games from publishers like Ubisoft, Capcom, Konami, or hundreds of indies, you have to choose from.

You can check them all on the website. Remember that these offers Festive will last until Sunday December 31the last day of the year.

