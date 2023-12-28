Suara.com – National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo appealed to the public to maintain unity and unity amidst differences in views and choices in the 2024 elections. Because according to him, the value of unity and oneness is the main strength and capital to bring Indonesia to a better future.

This was conveyed by Listyo at the Peaceful Election Declaration event in East Java, Thursday (28/12/2023). The event was attended by several institutional leaders, religious and community leaders, and community organizations.

“I think everyone agrees that unity and oneness are things that must always be maintained. Because this is our strength, the strength of our nation and we must protect and manage this as energy to face a better Indonesia in the future,” said Listyo.

Listyo also said that differences in views and choices are normal in a democratic climate. However, he warned that these differences should not lead to hostility.

“We always remind that existing differences should not be turned into hostility. So differences are part of democracy, part of rights and of course we must respect each other,” he said.

Listyo then explained that the Peaceful Election Declaration activity was an effort made by the National Police to safeguard and ensure that the 2024 Election process ran safely and peacefully. Moreover, the 2024 election period is getting closer, with two months remaining.

“I think this is an important thing for all of us to always remind us that there are only two months left in the democratic party stage,” he concluded.