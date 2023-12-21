YouTube is the video platform par excellence, and its creators have been adding useful features to improve its usability. Among them, keyboard shortcuts for PCs and laptops stand out, which are translated into gestures for mobile devices, and you may find the latter especially useful.

The trick is to hold down the space bar during playback. By doing so the video will play at 2xsomething that allows us to go through parts that perhaps do not interest us as much more quickly.

The trick works for the YouTube player in browsers on PCs and laptops based on Windows, macOS or Linux, but it has another aspect that is also striking: if we do not want to press the space bar, we can also hold down the left mouse button. The effect will be exactly the same. It's a shame that you can't play backwards at 2x, for example by clicking on the left half of the video, yes.

This 2x playback is also available on mobile: to activate it, just leave your finger pressing on the screen in a sustained manner: by doing so we will see how video and audio playback actually speeds up.

This shortcut is similar to another one that is especially useful on mobile: by tapping several times on the right half of the player we can advance in intervals of 10, 20, 30 or more seconds as we tap more (2 for 10 s, 3 for 20 s , 4 for 30 s, etc). If we want to go 10 or 20 seconds back in the playback, we have to do those same touches, but on the left side of the playback window.

On the PC we achieve this effect with the left or right arrow keys, and the backwards and forwards, yes, are in this case five seconds. Keyboard shortcuts thus become a fantastic way to control the playback of these videos, something that is complemented by the division into small chapters that many YouTube videos already include to easily go to the part that interests us right where it begins. Getting the most out of YouTube is now easier than ever.

