You will almost certainly remember that recently we finally received the first images of the game on Switch and the confusion of its download size and its clarification with its launch update; Now we have more news for Hogwarts Legacy fans, especially those waiting for improvements.

Hogwarts Legacy

Specifically, after its first gameplay, Nintendo offered us the first trailer of the game running on Switch. Then we received a comparison with PS5 and now, after knowing that it was less open world on the hybrid console, we have an update available.

It is a huge patch with improvements in these areas:

General:

Game loading improvements and bug fixes related to saving games. Updates to the game credits. Corrections in dialogues, loading problems and saving games in specific situations.

Audio:

Solution to dialogue problems with specific characters. General optimization of audio and dialogues.

Avatar:

Fixes interactions and avatar movement issues in various environments. Fixed visual bugs related to avatar appearance, such as hair colors, clothes that snag, etc.

Characters:

Fixes to the appearance and visual issues of various characters, such as clothing textures, incorrect visual effects, etc.

Combat:

Corrections and optimizations to the combat system, including issues with enemies becoming inactive, abilities not affecting enemies correctly, among others.

Enemies/Non-Playable Characters (NPC):

Corrections to NPC behaviors, such as sudden disappearances, animation problems, combat errors, among others.

In summary, the list details a wide range of problems technical, visual and gameplay issues that have been identified and addressed in the game, from audio bugs to character behavior fixes and combat issues. If you are interested, you can find each and every one of the corrections on the official website.

Don’t forget that a small team has continued working on the Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy, available from November 14. The game for Nintendo Switch was delayed from July 25 to November 14 of this year. The initial release of Hogwarts Legacy officially took place on February 10, 2023 on the first platforms. On Nintendo Switch we finally have it now available.

What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our complete coverage of the Hogwarts Legacy title at this link.

Fuente.