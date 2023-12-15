On the website we showed you some time ago the first images of the game on Switch and the confusion of its download size and its clarification with its launch update; Now we have more news for Hogwarts Legacy fans, especially for those who have not yet decided to buy it.

Hogwarts Legacy

Specifically, after its first gameplay, Nintendo offered us the first trailer of the game running on Switch. Then we received a comparison with PS5 and now, after knowing that it was less open world on the hybrid console, we get a tempting offer.

The game is on sale in the European or American Nintendo Switch eShop. Specifically, we can get it for $41.99 instead of the $59.99 it normally costs. If you do not have an account, we recommend taking a look at our tutorial to access eShops in other territories.

Don't forget that a small team has continued working on the Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy, available from November 14. The game for Nintendo Switch was delayed from July 25 to November 14 of this year. The initial release of Hogwarts Legacy officially took place on February 10, 2023 on the first platforms. On Nintendo Switch we finally have it now available.

What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our complete coverage of the Hogwarts Legacy title at this link.

