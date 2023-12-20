What have been the most completed games of 2023? HowLongToBeat, one of the reference websites in terms of statistics in the sector, has already revealed its top 10 led by Hogwarts Legacy.

This 2023 we have had a huge number of games. The abandonment of many of them is something quite common in the sector (these were the ones that have suffered the most from this trend), but today it is time to see those that have been completed.

HowLongToBeata platform known for measuring the duration of video games with a reliable source of users behind it, has shared the top with the most completed games of 2023. The list is headed by one of this year's bestsellers: Hogwarts Legacy.

To tell the truth, this top has the most popular AAA titles on the market throughout this course, since the magicians are followed by category releases such as Tears of the Kingdom, Resident Evil 4 or Marvel's Spider-Man 2, for example

Long games like Zelda are the most surprising. The web metrics indicate that to complete the main story you require about 59 hours and if you are a completionist it can take you more than 230 hours in total.

Such high durations could scare anyone, but Tears of the Kingdom It captivates anyone with its quality, that's clear. We leave you with the top 10 of the most completed games of 2023, according to HowLongtoBeat.

The most completed games of 2023

Hogwarts Legacy The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Resident Evil 4 Hi-Fi Rush Final Fantasy XVI Marvel’s Spider-man 2 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Baldur’s Gate 3 Dead Space Star Wars Jedi Survivor

What do you think of the result? If you want to take a look at more compilations, don't miss some of our own. On the one hand, we have the best video game characters we have seen in 2023.

Although we also have more general ones such as the best Nintendo Switch games of 2023, according to the writing of HobbyConsolas or the best multiplayer games of 2023, according to the writing of HobbyConsolas. Happy 2024!

