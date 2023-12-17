Hogwarts Legacy has been released on all platforms in the market.

Hogwarts Legacy has been the greatest wizarding world title ever made

Join the conversation

At the beginning of this year and after various rumors that we had in 2022 about its launch or not, Hogwarts Legacy arrived on the market, a title that, although it has not managed to stand out given the enormous number of video games that have been launched this year, is considered as the definitive magical world experience of Harry Potter to the point that fans of this universe are clamoring for a sequel.

Given this, it must be said that we have recently learned that Hogwarts Legacy has been a huge sales success, this being motivated not only by the fact that it is a video game that is based on one of the most successful franchises worldwide, but that the title has also been one of the few in be available on all current consolesalthough many consider the Nintendo Switch version should not have been released.

Hogwarts Legacy is the best-selling title of the year in the United States

Be that as it may, with two weeks to go until the end of the year, they have made themselves known the best-selling video games in the United States, thus giving rise to Hogwarts Legacy having managed to be the first on the list, this being something that should not surprise anyone. You can take a look at the list below:

Hogwarts LegacyCall of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023)The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomMarvel’s Spider-Man 2Madden NFL 24Diablo 4Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)Star Wars Jedi: SurvivorMortal Kombat 1Starfield

However, the relevant fact to take into account is that These sales have made Hogwarts Legacy reach a historic milestonesince it has become the first video game since 2008 that manages to be the best-selling without belonging to the Call of Duty or GTA or Red Dead Redemption franchises from Rockstar, which have completely dominated this position for years as you can see. see below:

2008 – Wii Play2009 – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 22010 – Call of Duty: Black Ops2011 – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 32012 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 22013 – Grand Theft Auto 52014 – Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare2015 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 32016 – Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare2017 – Call of Duty: WW22018 – Red Dead Redemption 22019 – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare2020 – Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War2021 – Call of Duty: Vanguard2022 – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)

For all this, know that if you are interested in this title, Hogwarts Legacy is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switchbeing a video game that has been launched in various phases and dates.

Join the conversation