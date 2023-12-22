Hobby Consolas 390 is now on sale, with a 2024 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 calendar as a gift. The main report, 35 pages long, is dedicated to the 100 best games that will be released in 2024, and is accompanied by one on GTA VI and another on Rockstar's twenty-fifth anniversary.

The calendar is covered by seven illustrations from the exclusive Insomniac Games game for PlayStation 5. In them, you can see the two heroes of the game and the main villains, such as Venom, Kraven and the Lizard. Nowhere will you find a cheaper calendar to hang in your home, as it is given away with each copy of the magazine.

Already within the magazine itself, You will find a colossal 35-page report on 100 games that will give a lot to talk about in 2024como Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (que copa la portada), Star Wars Outlaws, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Dragon’s Dogma II, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, el remake de Silent Hill 2, Metal Gear Solid Delta, Rise of the Ronin…

Another game that also has a great role is GTA VI. It may be scheduled for 2025, but Rockstar's new adventure in the open world of Vice City well deserved its own report. Over four pages, we break down the main keys of the trailer and dream of the potential masterpiece that lies ahead.

And, speaking of Rockstar, it turned twenty-five this month, so the six-page report in the retro section is dedicated to reviewing its excellent career.. In addition, we remember True Crime: Streets of LA, one of the first GTA imitators, and we set our sights on Mistwalker, the studio that Hironobu Sakaguchi founded after leaving Square Enix.

In the analysis section, we list the latest releases that have finished outlining the 2023 catalog, one of the best years in the history of the sector. Thus, reviews of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Astral Ascent, Astlibra Revision, Arizona Sunshine 2 and Assassin's Creed Nexus VR are included.

The magazine is completed with the rest of the usual sections, such as Actualízate (with its news and opinion columns), El Sensor (with its true-false as its champion), Red Telephone (with Yen on the device), My sufferings (this month, with a graffiti dog) or The collector's corner (with the best merchandising for this Christmas).

And remember that, in addition to kiosks, hypermarkets and other authorized points of sale, you can also acquire Hobby Consoles 390 in our Axel Store, so that it reaches you directly at home. Or, if you prefer, you can subscribe for one year and benefit from an offer to receive it at a discount and with free Batman headphones.