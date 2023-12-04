You need to know the Hisui’s best Samurott moves in Pokémon GO if you want to dare to use it competitively against other trainers.

With the arrival of the new season and requests for changes in the Gyms, it is likely that many things are about to change. However, you can still enjoy events like An Enduring Age and other in-game surprises.

Although one of the activities you will surely focus on will be the GO Battle League, but you will need to know a few things if you want to compete with Hisui’s Samurott.

Hisui’s Samurott moves and stats in Pokémon GO

Samurott de Hisui en Pokémon GO is a different creature than the main series, although it can be just as threatening if used correctly.

These are the fundamental data about its type:

Type: Water and Dark Weaknesses: Bug, Electric, Fairy, Fighting and Grass Resistances: PsychicSteel, Water, Ice, Fire and Ghost

Quick Moves You Can Learn Samurott de Hisui en Pokémon GO are the following:

Fury Cut (Bug) Scream (Sinister) Waterfall (Water)

And these are all of his charged moves:

Shadow Pulse (Sinister) Scissors X (Bug) Ice Wind (Ice) Edge Shell (Water)

Hisui’s best Samurott moves for competitive

Now that you know the basics about the movements of Samurott de Hisui en Pokémon GOwe will help you choose the best ones for the fights.

Because this is a very particular set of attacks, we have to focus on those that stand out the most in the current meta.

Starting with its fast movement, you’ll probably want to use Scream. Not only does it deal 12.0 damage, but it also has the Dark type that will receive the STAB boost. He is one of the best offensive types, so he will help you go on the attack.

Unfortunately, his charged moves don’t stand out in the same way. Shadow Pulse and Blade Shell are the best options, with the latter giving you the chance to lower the enemy defense. However, they are not currently the best moves of their type.

Hisui’s Samurott in the competitive: Is it viable?

Now that you know the best moves Samurott de Hisui en Pokémon GOyou must be wondering if these make it a viable option for the competitive.

However, it is still too early to draw conclusions. The Hisui variant is new to the mobile game and does not yet have data collected in the competitive game. Still, we can be guided by what we know to give us an idea.

Hisui’s Samurott has a couple of cool quick moves, but his charged attacks are nothing special. This means he could have some tough encounters in the Ultra Ball League and beyond.

Another negative point is its dual types, which although in the main series give it versatility, here they leave it exposed to the Fighting and Fairy types. And we know that the competitive market is full of these.

This tells us that Hisui’s Samurott will be viable for games where it has the type advantage, since it has good Dark-type offense with powerful fast attacks. However, for higher level combat the normal variant of Samurott may be more viable.

And this is everything you can expect from the best Hisui’s Samurott moves in Pokémon GO. Remember that whenever they are available you will be interested in using dark and XL-sized variants to achieve greater attack power.