loading…

West Bank, Palestinian territory under Israeli control. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – The West Bank is one of the Palestinian territories under control Israel. This region also plays a central role in the prolonged conflict between the two parties.

The West Bank or West Bank is to the west of the Jordan River. This area, which has an area of ​​2,173 square miles, is one of the largest in Palestine.

History of the West Bank

The area now known as the West Bank has been inhabited since at least the 15th century. Quoting the CIA page, this region was also included in the Ottoman Empire at the beginning of the 16th century.

During World War I, the West Bank fell to the British. After that, the area became part of the British Mandate of Palestine.

Things changed after the exodus of Jews during World War II. The peak was with the declaration of the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948.

After the Arab-Israeli War in 1948, the West Bank was captured by Transjordan (now Jordan). Only Britain and Pakistan recognized the annexation, while leaders of other Arab countries criticized it.

However, after that, the West Bank was annexed by Israel. This happened after his victory in the 1967 Six Day War against a coalition of Arab countries.

After that, there was a series of agreements including the Oslo Agreement which was signed between 1993 and 1999. In one of its decisions, Israel transferred security and civil responsibilities in the West Bank to the Palestinian Authority (PA).

For your information, PA had just been formed at that time. In addition to establishing the PA as a temporary government, the Oslo Accords also divided the West Bank into three regions.