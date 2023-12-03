“It’s the worst ever and I don’t say that lightly.” Despite the truce and the arrival of the first aid, the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to be critical. More than 50 days after the start of the Israeli raids, about half of the buildings in the northern part of the Strip have been damaged by the bombings. More than 14 thousand Palestinians died, over a third of them children. Nearly 80 percent of the 2.3 million inhabitants are displaced.

In the words of a United Nations official, this is a situation “never seen before”. “It’s complete and utter carnage,” Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths said in a recent interview.

Unprecedented catastrophe

A picture already described in recent weeks as “catastrophic”, which has precipitated one of the most difficult humanitarian situations in the world. 40 kilometers long and 10 kilometers wide, the Gaza Strip is considered one of the most densely populated places on the planet. Since 2007, when Hamas took power, the Israeli authorities have tightened controls on the movement of goods and people, making the strip, according to many observers and activists, the “largest open-air prison in the world”, barred both on the border with Egypt than with Israel. Even before the war, 60 percent lived below the poverty line and 80 percent of the inhabitants relied on humanitarian aid to survive.

Since the withdrawal of Israeli forces in 2005, the Jewish state has launched five military campaigns in the Strip. The one launched in response to the October 7 attacks, in which 1,200 Israelis lost their lives, is by far the bloodiest. So far, 1 in 57 residents have been killed or injured in airstrikes or ground invasion, according to Volker Türk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

In addition to having lost thousands of civilians, Gaza is experiencing what is described as “unprecedented” destruction. According to two US researchers, between 40 and 51 percent of all structures in northern Gaza have suffered damage since the bombing began.

The analysis by Jamon Van Den Hoek, of Oregon State University, and Corey Scher, of the Cuny Graduate Center in New York is based on radar signals coming from the ESA Sentinel-1 satellite, thanks to which it was possible to detect changes in the structures of buildings. The same methods have already been applied for the wars in Syria, Ukraine and other campaigns in Gaza. “The scale and speed with which the damage occurred in this war is unprecedented in our work on Gaza,” Van Den Hoek told US broadcaster ABC.

Even compared to other theaters, the level of destruction is unprecedented. “It took four years of conflict in Syria to destroy a comparable share of real estate,” said Abdallah al-Dardari, Arab States director of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

The most intensely affected areas are located in the northern part of the Strip where, in the initial phase, Israeli forces concentrated their attacks to prepare for the entry of ground forces, ordering the population to move south.

In places like Beit Hanun the landscape is lunar. Some of the militiamen who participated in the October 7 attacks, in which Hamas and other Palestinian groups took around 240 hostages, came from this town north of Gaza. According to a journalist from Le Monde, who visited it at the beginning of November, a “huge pile of rubble has replaced the city”, where 52 thousand people previously lived, and now “everything is shattered”.

A lunar landscape

The effects of the total blockade announced at the beginning of the operation were added to the damage of the bombings: the stoppage of supplies of food, water and fuel has plunged the Strip into what, according to humanitarian workers, is one of the worst crises of the last decades.

In the southern Gaza Strip, where almost a million people moved in a few weeks, 70 percent of the inhabitants no longer had access to drinking water. The reason was the absence of fuel for the purifiers, partially alleviated by the truce that began on Friday 24 November.

During the lull in fighting, around 200 aid trucks per day entered the Strip. It is the largest amount of aid to have arrived in the strip so far, although it is equivalent to less than half the vans that entered before the start of the war.

Despite the arrival of aid, many continued to lack access to food. According to the United Nations Office for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), all the bakeries in the strip have closed their doors due to shortages of fuel, water, flour and damage due to bombings, such as those that destroyed one on November 15 of the main mills of the enclave.

Another emergency is that relating to sewerage, also due to the fuel shortage which has put many pumps out of action, causing sewage to leak into several areas.

Caught between bombings, evacuation orders and closed borders, the inhabitants of Gaza do not have many alternatives. Even UN facilities and hospitals are not safe. According to OCHA, more than 50 percent of school buildings have been damaged and none of Gaza’s 625,000 students have the opportunity to attend school. As for hospitals, only 12 of the strip’s 35 facilities are able to partially function. Dozens of ambulances (55 in mid-November) were damaged. The World Health Organization (WHO) has so far documented 187 attacks against healthcare facilities, with damage to 24 hospitals. Inside them the situation is hellish.

Nobody is safe anymore

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” orthopedic surgeon Paul Ley told the Guardian, arriving with a team from the International Red Cross at the European Hospital in Khan Younis, one of the last hospitals still open. «We perform operations with a minimal amount of anesthetic. If we run out of it, we can’t operate but there’s no clear line. There are many people crying, screaming in pain, but we don’t have enough painkillers. We keep them for children or very serious cases. Normally we would change the dressings of patients with 40 percent burns while keeping them under sedation and we reduce the time to a minimum by using more assistants” while now “it has to be done with a lot of pain”. In addition to the wounded and sick, the hospital is full of displaced people, who also end up sleeping in the elevators, while surgeons operate “24 hours a day” without ever leaving the facility.

The extent of the destruction of homes, infrastructures and public buildings, up to Parliament, marks a point of discontinuity with previous conflicts: any hypothesis of reconstruction will require a financial and political effort of a different order than in the past. According to the United Nations Office for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), which cites data from the Gaza authorities, at least 234 thousand housing units have been destroyed so far: 10 times the figure for the 2021 war. At the time, 1 million came for the reconstruction. billion dollars in foreign aid. Today the cost would be significantly higher, but it is not clear who could bear it.

The unknown of post-Hamas

The issue is closely linked to that of the political future of the Strip, in which the Arab countries play a leading role. Their involvement would be welcomed by the United States and even part of the Israeli establishment. But Arab governments have no intention of acting as “policemen” for an Israeli occupation. “I would like to be very clear,” Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said during a conference in Bahrain. «There will be no Arab troops going to Gaza. None. We will not be seen as the enemy.”

The Palestinian National Authority also struggles to be considered a credible alternative. In the Gaza Strip, the organization led by Mahmoud Abbas enjoys even less support than in the West Bank, where for years the leadership has been discredited by accusations of corruption and connivance with the Israeli authorities. The alternative of the return of Israeli ground forces remains, opposed by Arab countries and Washington.

For the United States, the involvement of a “reinvigorated” Palestinian National Authority would be desirable, in the words of Joe Biden’s advisor for the Middle East, Brett McGurk. One obstacle is the position of the current Israeli government, which is hostile to the two-state solution. Without this, PNA President Mahmoud Abbas said he would not be able to accept returning to the Strip. In addition to having fought against the creation of a Palestinian state for a large part of his political career, Benjamin Netanyahu has always been against a strengthening of the PA. At the beginning of November, the Israeli prime minister indicated that Israeli forces would regain control of internal security in the strip for an “indefinite” period of time.

A position disavowed by the main ally, who through Secretary of State Antony Blinken has set a series of limits: «No reoccupation of Gaza after the end of the conflict. No attempt to blockade or besiege Gaza. No reduction of the territory of Gaza.” Also no to any transfer of the Palestinian population, such as that proposed in a controversial plan by the Israeli Ministry of Intelligence, which aimed to move the inhabitants of Gaza to Egypt. “We are very clear about the ban on reoccupation, just as we are very clear about the ban on the transfer of the Palestinian population,” Blinken stressed.

US concerns

In parallel with the collapse of consensus among the Democratic base, the Biden administration is trying to intervene to alleviate the humanitarian crisis. In recent days Jake Sullivan, US national security advisor, declared that the White House is holding “a constructive dialogue” with Israel to ensure that “any military action takes place only after civilians have been taken into consideration” .

In the coming weeks we will see whether it will be enough to stop what UN Undersecretary Martin Griffiths has called the “worst ever” humanitarian crisis. “I don’t say this lightly,” he was keen to underline in an interview with Christiane Amanpour. “I started covering the Khmer Rouge in my 20s and you will remember how terrible the death camps were, but 68 percent of the people killed in Gaza are women and children,” he continued. «They stopped counting the number of children killed after they reached 4,500. Nobody goes to school in Gaza. Nobody knows what their future will be. Hospitals have become a place of war, not of treatment.”

According to Griffiths, this «is a crisis that destroys our belief, consolidated over many decades, that war should not be the first option. And I’m terrified to see that in this case it’s not true. War has become the order of the day and the resulting suffering is astronomical.”