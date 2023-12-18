loading…

Mossad, Israel's most powerful intelligence agency. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Citra Mossad has collapsed after failing to prevent and overcome the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 2023. In fact, Mossad is known as the strongest intelligence agency in the Jewish state.

The offensive launched by Hamas three months ago, known as Operation al-Aqsa Storm, resulted in the deaths of around 1,200 people in Israel including hundreds of soldiers.

History of Mossad, Israel's Most Powerful Intelligence Agency

Reporting from the Britannica page, Mossad is one of the three strongest intelligence agencies in Israel apart from Aman (Military Intelligence) and Shin Bet (Internal Security Service).

In contrast to Aman and Shin Bet, Mossad's job is to collect foreign intelligence, intelligence analysis and the implementation of covert operations.

Based in Israel, the Mossad has been the subject of controversy, speculation and myth since its creation in 1949.

Known for its sophisticated covert operations, Mossad has a long and complex history that has shaped its presence and reputation.

Following the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948, the Mossad was established as an integral part of the country's security infrastructure.

In April 1951, Mossad was officially founded with Reuven Shiloah as its first director.

Shiloah, experienced in special operations and covert diplomacy before the founding of the State of Israel, retired in 1952.