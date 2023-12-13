“Historic” climate agreement: “Commitment to abandon fossil fuels, zero emissions by 2050”

For the first time, the countries of the Climate Conference have reached an agreement to begin reducing fossil fuel consumption and limit the worst effects of climate change. The agreement at COP 28 in Dubai, reached after a long overnight marathon, is the first to foresee the possible end of the oil era.

At the opening of the plenary session which concluded the Climate Conference this morning, a day late, the delegates welcomed with a standing ovation the adoption of the draft prepared by the United Arab Emirates, which calls for a “transition” towards abandonment of fossil fuels. The document uses the expression “transitioning away” to call for the gradual abandonment “of fossil fuels in energy systems, in a fair, orderly and equitable way (…) so as to achieve net zero (of emissions) by 2050, respecting science”.

This is a “historic decision to accelerate climate action”, said Sultan Al Jaber, president of the Conference, “we have laid the foundations to achieve change”.

The Conference saw a harsh clash between over 100 countries who asked for a clear position on the end of fossil fuels and the members of OPEC, the cartel of oil producing countries led by Saudi Arabia which instead supported the possibility of reducing emissions without banning specific energy sources. The most heartfelt calls for a decisive change have come from small island states, threatened by climate change. “We have come to the conclusion that the necessary course correction has not arrived. We have made incremental progress compared to the status quo, when an exponential change in our actions is needed,” said a representative of the Alliance of Small Island States, but did not formally object to the agreement.

“The era of fossil fuels must end, and it must end with justice and fairness,” said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres after the agreement reached at COP28 in Dubai. “I want to say that the exit from fossil fuels is inevitable, whether they want it or not. Let’s hope it doesn’t come too late,” the UN head underlined in a statement, addressing “those who opposed a clear reference” to the elimination of fossil energy from the text of COP28. “The world cannot afford delays, indecision or half measures,” he insisted.

COP28 is “a reason to be optimistic” in a world in conflict, US envoy John Kerry said after the approval of the final document at the Dubai Conference.

“It is good news for the whole world that we now have a multilateral agreement to accelerate emissions reductions towards net zero by 2050, with urgent action in this critical decade,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “We agreed to reduce global emissions by 43% by 2030, in line with the best available science, to keep 1.5 degrees Celsius within reach. This will keep us in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement and accelerate the transition to a cleaner and healthier economy,” she added.

According to Antonio Tajani, the package approved at Cop28 is “ambitious” and “takes into account a fair, orderly and equitable energy transition process”. It is “a pragmatic transition with recognition of strategic nuclear technology for achieving zero emissions in 2050”, added the head of the Farnesina and vice-president of the Council.