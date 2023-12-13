Televisions have been improving for some time in aspects such as image quality or thickness, but they have always had the unfinished business of sound. Today we are going to talk to you about HISENSE Mini LED 65UXKQ, a television that improves precisely that, in sound quality. After trying it for several days, we are going to answer all the questions you have asked us about it on our Instagram profile.

Q&A of the HISENSE Mini LED 65UXKQ, in video

We start the video by answering questions related to the image quality of the TV, because in the end it is one of the most important things. We are looking at a MiniLED panel, with 4K resolution with HDR+ and Dolby Vision. Its image quality is very good, and it surprised us especially in dark scenes.

In addition to this, we also take advantage of your questions to talk to you in depth about how MiniLED technology works. Thus, you can know how this technology influences image quality, as well as luminosity and other aspects. We also tell you maximum brightness of the television, which without being so important, has 2,000 nits.





Another question is related to the number of ports the television has, both USB and HDMI. You won't miss any connection, with two HDMI 2.0, two HDMI 2.1, 1 USB 2.0 and one USB 3.0. We also talk to you about voice assistants that this television has, going into depth into the manufacturer's native.

Another thing we talked about is the streaming applications installed and that you can install. We also take the opportunity to talk to you about the controller and the shortcuts it has. We also talk to you about its capabilities when using it on consoles and games.





And finally, we talk to you in depth about sound quality, with HISENSE's commitment to sound, with its side and top speakers, as well as the rear ones. It is a TV designed for sound, with Dolby Atmos and everything that this entails. You have all this and much more in the video.

This content is a collaboration and sponsorship between Xataka and the brand, but there is no agreement on the script or the selection of the topics. The editorial content is created entirely by Xataka.