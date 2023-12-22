Father electrician, mother employee. “I am the son of workers, no one has ever given me anything.” The story of the owner of Hellas, now at the center of a legal case

Furio Zara

20 December 2023 (change at 7.20pm) – MILAN

After all, all his entrepreneurial spirit – the risk, the intuition, the frenzy to raise the bar, the foresight – is summed up in the bet he made twelve years ago with Albano Guaraldi, president of Bologna at the time. Setti was the deputy, but the one who – it was said – understood the most about football. They always traveled as a couple, despite having different lifestyles, assets and aptitudes. They tolerated each other. One day Setti challenged Guaraldi: “If this year we score more than 50 points you'll give me a 50,000 euro Patek Philippe.” Implied: if we don't make them, I'll give it to you. The 2012-13 season was about to begin, Bisoli was on the bench, we had come from years of suffering at the club, no one would have bet a penny on Bologna. Seven yes. “Are you there?”. Guaraldi was convinced that he already had the watch on his wrist, so of course he was there, he would be missed.

rolex

—

Among other things: shortly before he had been robbed of his Rolex, which had been stolen from him in the crowd before an AC Milan-Barcelona match at the San Siro. He had gone to watch the match with Setti, when he came out he noticed that the Rolex had disappeared. Welcome to Patek Philippe, then. However: that Bologna after five days with only one point on their balance sheet changed coach – Bisoli out, Pioli in – and changed gear, grabbing 9th place and 51 points at the end of the championship. Having won the bet, Setti presented himself gloating in front of the reporters. Even his ears were laughing. Guaraldi stalled, then the two parted ways, not without some tension, so Setti bought Verona. And at that point all sorts of things were said. Setti: “I'm waiting for the clock.” Guaraldi: “The watch I owed him? A topic of unique smallness. When one has no arguments, he clings to everything.” And oh well, it ended up that Guaraldi – with some delay – honored his debt. And since then Setti has had one more Patek Philippe in his collection.

from carpi

—

Maurizio Setti started from very far away. From the province, Carpi, family that gets by with dignity, father an electrician, mother an employee – “I am the son of workers, no one has ever given me anything”, he has always reiterated with motivated pride – I support the Juve of Bettega and Causio, Gentile and Cabrini , but the idol is Tardelli because he also plays midfield in Athletic Carpi (he reached the Promotion). He started from the dream of becoming a photographer which was soon shelved (he worked for a while for a local photographer, but it was a trauma: the professional adventure just didn't work out), from an accountant diploma obtained because “a piece of paper will help you ”, from the many jobs he did before finding his. Driver, warehouse worker, handyman; until – at twenty-two, early, but in the province you grow up quickly – he decides that the time has come to start his own business, as a commentator would say when faced with an attacker who chooses his own play with the ball at his feet. And Setti sets up his own business, founds a knitwear company for wholesalers, because that – the province of Modena in the 80s – is an area where there is a lot of money for those who want to work. First he works for third parties, then – he is twenty-six years old, not many, but we know: in the province etc. etc. – he creates the Antress Group. The brands are E-Gò and Manila Grace, the latter having immediate success and launching it into the clothing sector.

motorbikes

—

Setti really likes motorbikes, the passion was passed on to him by his father. At the entrance to his company stands a very rare Vespa model from 1951 and in 2018 he bought the Garelli brand from Paolo Berlusconi. Motorcycles, but also cars and planes (he had one, the “Falchetto”), he likes everything that is a hymn to speed. Speed ​​- of thought, of action – is also his prerogative in business. At the age of 45 – it was 2008 – pulled by the jacket by his fellow citizens, he joined Carpi (as a member) and remained there until 2011, making a double leap from Serie D to the First Division Lega Pro (Serie C) and thus bringing back the Carpi among the professionals. In 2012 he took over Martinelli's majority shares and became president of Hellas Verona, in the middle there was – as mentioned – the rescue operation of Bologna and the year of the 51 points (and the clock). In Verona it goes up and down between A and B (three promotions, two relegations, but has maintained the category for five years), brings among others a Saviola now in decline (a flop), the Mexican monument Rafa Marquez (he was in love during the World Cup), Pazzini, tried to regenerate Cassano (but Antonio no longer had the desire), Iturbe (sold to Roma for a deal of 25 million euros) and Toni (who is a friend for Setti). Among the coaches he had an excellent relationship with Mandorlini, then Juric and Tudor.

autonomy

—

He doesn't get in the way, he lets you work independently. He also has time to argue with his friend Volpi – owner of Spezia who the whispers want to finance Verona – and to buy – in 2018 – Mantova which at the time plays in Serie D and bring it (2020) to Serie C, in the meantime he also participated, together with other entrepreneurs, in the acquisition of Modena. For once, the climb failed. In short, if he is not busy with four-five things at the same time (because his companies in the meantime have a high turnover and he is even present – in the golden years – on 13 boards of directors at the same time), Setti cannot rest. He has been married for thirty years, has two children, for some time he has been accompanying himself – even in the stands, she is always at his side – with Patrizia Ricci. “Intuition, timing, determination, sacrifice”, this is his slogan.

low profile

—

It must be said: he has never been a ganassa, he prefers not so much a low profile as a resolute disinterest in the criticisms that have come his way over the years, both at a corporate and football level. Then something started to go wrong, in the summer Antess laid off 93 employees and the yellow-blue fans' controversy towards it – due to a couple of silenced transfer sessions and an unappreciated management of the club – became harsh. Last but not least, two years ago the news arrived that Setti – with his salary as Sole Director of the Veronese club amounting to 3.788 million euros gross – was the highest paid manager in Serie A.

