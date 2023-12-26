Suara.com – Presidential candidate number 2 Prabowo Subianto commented on his supporters being shot by an unknown person (OTK) in Banyuates District, Sampang Regency, East Java.

The number two presidential candidate admitted that he was concerned about what happened to his supporters. He hopes that the perpetrator and motive in the shooting case will be revealed.

“I'm sorry, but I'm grateful that he (the shooting victim) is somewhat stable. This is being investigated by the police. We'll see what the results of the investigation are. “This is of course, something that hopefully will find a motive and so on,” said Prabowo after attending a gathering and prayer event with Acehnese ulama and community leaders at the Ballroom of the Hermes Palace Hotel, Banda Aceh, Tuesday, (26/12/2023).

Previously, a community figure in Banyuates District, Sampang Regency, Muarah (49 years old) was the target of shooting. The victim was a volunteer for presidential candidate (capres) and vice presidential candidate (cawapres) number two, Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

The shooting incident occurred last Thursday at around 09.30. At that time, Muarah was sitting relaxing drinking a cup of coffee with several local residents in front of a shop in Banyuates.

Then, a motorbike arrived with 2 burly men riding on it. Both wore face coverings and wore helmets. At the same time, one of the two men approached and fired a shot at Muarah's body.