Luis Fonsi has managed, for the first time in Spain, to win La Voz 2023. The coach has had the best voice in this country on his team: Elsa Tortonda.

The coach has been one of those who has participated the most times in La Voz, this has been his fourth time as a coach and the one that has led him to victory.

The Puerto Rican singer premiered in 2019 on La Voz in a memorable edition alongside Pablo López, Antonio Orozco and Paulina Rubio. The four were the first to debut the seats on La Voz on Antena 3.

This 2023, Luis Fonsi has finally managed to be the champion and all thanks to Elsa Tortonda. The coach knew how to see all of his talent from the first moment, although he was not the only one, Antonio Orozco also fought for it.

Although Elsa had things very clear and from the first moment she went with the Puerto Rican coach. In the Assaults, Pablo López also showed his interest in her, wanting to steal her from Fonsi, but her coach gave her the automatic pass to the Directs.

The viewers, with their votes, have decided that Elsa becomes the winner of La Voz and, therefore, Luis Fonsi is the first time he has won La Voz España. !! Congratulations!!