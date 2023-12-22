The Cross Words test was regularly incorporated into the Pasapalabra mechanics on December 5. In the first weeks, both guests and contestants have found that it is very fun but not as easy as it seems. In fact, Moisés was the first to complete the panel in his first turn, leaving Edu Pidal without participating.

The topic of the test this time has revolved around the animal world: species, varieties and races. Lucía Jiménez has managed to get the first two words right. However, she has failed at the third time. The turn has passed to Moisés, who has been weaving correct answers until the end.

Curiously, he hesitated when he had only two initial and final options left: he got a combination that would have been a resounding and fun mistake. Find out in the video!

And in the last test, El Rosco, the two contestants have given their all to get the long-awaited million-dollar jackpot. It has been a very tense and tight duel!

On this occasion, Óscar has taken the lead and has put pressure on the Rioja contestant, forced to match his partner to avoid the Blue Chair in the next program.