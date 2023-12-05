In a revelation straight out of a Hollywood movie, Thomas Randele, a Boston man, confessed a shocking secret to his daughter on her deathbed.

This case, reported by CNN, reveals a life of deception and mysteries that remained hidden for more than 50 years. The story that follows illustrates a dramatic turn in the life of an ordinary family and a crime that remained unsolved for decades.

The origin of this story begins in Ohio, where Theodore Conrad, under the guise of a young bank employee, executed one of the most audacious robberies in the state’s history. He appropriated 200,000 euros from Society National Bank.

The sum would be equivalent to around one and a half million euros today. The unusual thing about the case is that Conrad managed to evade justice and rebuild his life under a new identity: Thomas Randele.

In his new life in Massachusetts, Randele became a respectable car salesman and a golf professional at a country club. To his only daughter, Ashley Randele, and his wife, he was a dedicated and loving man, oblivious to any hint of his dark past..

His daughter searched for the criminal on the internet until she found her father’s photo

The duality of Randele’s life was kept hidden until his dramatic confession in 2021, when he was fighting lung cancer. The confession led Ashley to investigate the truth about her father.

“I was alone in my childhood bedroom, and I Googled ‘Ted Conrad missing,’ and the first thing that came up was something like, ‘Employee robs bank.'” It was her father, Ashley told CNN. Her search revealed a series of articles and reports that detailed the crime and his father’s fugitive life.

Conrad’s case was compared to the mysterious DB Cooper and appeared on true crime shows such as “America’s Most Wanted.” However, his identity and whereabouts remained unknown until after his death.

The Randele family decided not to inform authorities until a year after Conrad’s death, allowing a period of mourning. Linking a Massachusetts family to a daring Ohio robbery, this astonishing tale reveals how secrets and double lives can remain hidden for decades.

The story of Theodore Conrad, alias Thomas Randele, becomes a testimony to the power of deception and the surprising human capacity to reinvent itself. Or how little we know about our elders’ past.