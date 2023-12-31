The creator of Final Fantasy was fascinated and loved playing Ghost of Tsushima, he says that he was also surprised by the fact that its creators were not Japanese.

Ghost of Tsushima for PS4 and PS5 along with Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut is one of the exclusive of PlayStation most awarded. Now even the creator of Final Fantasy, Hironobu Sakaguchi, comments that he was fascinated by it.

We recently knew that the father of the Final Fantasy franchise I was totally obsessed with him. MMO of the saga, which I played 12 hours every day; but it seems he is not the only one.

Although Final Fantasy

As they have highlighted through Reddit, the creator of the Final Fantasy franchise He says he really enjoyed the jugar a Ghost of Tsushima en PlayStation.

“This has been a game that I really enjoyed in terms of gameplay and systems, it was very authentic to the real place.”

This comes from a recent Japanese radio program, interestingly it was the same place where the cDragon Quest, Final Fantasy and Chrono Trigger creators They talked about Sea of ​​Stars and more.

Far and reddit

Sakaguchi said in passing that he was also very impressed that the game was not made by a Japanese team, since it is a Sucker Punch game tras inFamous o Sly Cooper.

“It's interesting that a lot of people in the West complained and pointed out the game's inaccuracies, but a Japanese game designer, knowledgeable about his country's history and art, loved it,” one comment read.

“It is never forgotten that the only reason for localizing Like a Dragon Ishin, after being released only in Japan for 9 years, was because the studio was inspired by the success of Ghost of Tsushima,” said another.

The game logo and Jin charmed Sakaguchi

“Sucker Punch says goodbye to PS4 with a very polished 'sandbox', which stands out for the combat system and the careful samurai setting, but with a low-risk development. Flawless technically,” we said in al Ghost of Tsushima analysis.

“Leaving aside the technical improvements for PS5, which are not few, the Iki Island DLC is enormous and delves into all aspects of the original. In addition, its story offers a new perspective on Jin Sakai's past and the role of the samurai”, we commented in the análisis de Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut.

Hironobu Sakaguchi enjoyed Ghost of Tsushima and was impressed that it wasn't made by the Japanesewhat is everyone waiting to play it?