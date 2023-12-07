Suara.com – Chairman of the West Java Banten Organic Production Partners Association (Himpo), Alvian Luneto, welcomed the revision of Minister of Agriculture Regulation Number 10 of 2022 concerning Procedures for Determining Allocations and Highest Retail Prices for Subsidized Fertilizers in the Agricultural Sector.

According to him, this regulation will make it easier for farmers to get access to subsidized fertilizer.

“In response to Minister Andi Amran regarding the revision of Minister of Agriculture Regulation 10 of 2022, Himpo Indonesia through the Regional Coordinator of West Java and Banten immediately held a working meeting to ensure that one million tons of organic fertilizer (petroganic), which is ready to be produced throughout 2024, to anticipate the scarcity of subsidized fertilizer,” said Alvian when Himpo working meeting, Thursday (7/12/2023).

Alvian explained that through this regulation, Minister of Agriculture Andi Amran Sulaiman officially allowed all farmers who received subsidized fertilizer to redeem fertilizer by simply using their resident identification card (KTP), whereas previously in some areas they had to use a farmer’s card.

“Of course we fully support Minister Amran’s decision to revise Minister of Agriculture Regulation 10 of 2022,” he said.

For this reason, Alvian hopes that the revision of Minister of Agriculture Regulation 10 of 2022 will be published soon. Moreover, currently President Joko Widodo has given instructions to Himpo to immediately carry out the production preparation process.

“We will immediately implement the issue of creating prospective farmers for land or CP/CL. Because on January 1 petroganic fertilizer must be in the kiosk. “Until now, the workforce is still unemployed, everyone is waiting for changes to Minister of Agriculture Regulation 10 of 2022, which until now has not been clear,” he said.

Alvian continued, currently farmers do not only need subsidized urea and NPK fertilizers. According to him, farmers also need subsidized organic fertilizer.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the West Java Mainstay Farmer Fisherman Contact (KTNA), Otong Wiranta, said that the revision of Minister of Agriculture Regulation Number 10 of 2022 would make it easier for farmers and fertilizer kiosks to carry out subsidized fertilizer transactions.

“This will make it easier for farmers to get subsidized fertilizer,” he said.

Otong also suggested that the Ministry of Agriculture update data on subsidized fertilizer recipients. Thus, the data used is valid to determine the allocation or distribution of subsidized fertilizer to farmers in the area.

“Data needs to be updated so that the provision of subsidized fertilizer is right on target,” he said.

Furthermore, Otong revealed that several regions still require types of fertilizer which have now been removed from the subsidy list. KTNA also proposed that farmers’ recommended doses be fulfilled.

Previously it was reported that the Minister of Agriculture, Andi Amran Sulaiman, officially allowed all farmers receiving subsidized fertilizer to redeem fertilizer by simply using their identity card (KTP), whereas previously in some areas they had to use a farmer’s card.

This policy was carried out by revising Minister of Agriculture Regulation Number 10 of 2022 concerning Procedures for Determining the Allocation and Highest Retail Price of Subsidized Fertilizer for the Agricultural Sector.

“There are many complaints about subsidized fertilizer, while we are entering the planting season, we are moving quickly to change the Minister of Agriculture’s Minister of Agriculture, I assure you that now farmers can redeem fertilizer just with an ID card,” said Amran in his official statement.