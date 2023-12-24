Himeno has become the protagonist of this great Chainsaw Man cosplay.

Chainsaw Man has become one of the most important and successful mangas of recent years, and its adaptation to anime by Studio MAPPA has meant that both the illustrated and written work of Tatsuki Fujimoto and its charismatic cast of main characters have reached immense popularity.

Its first season introduced us to several characters who have already made a name for themselves in the world like Denji or Makima, but he also focused his attention on showing us some highly relevant secondary characters that have enriched the unpredictable story that accompanied the series. One of them was Himeno, and he is also the protagonist of the wonderful cosplay that we share with you today.

Himeno is back thanks to the work of this professional cosplayer

The professional cosplayer @KAPI_827MP has been responsible for giving life to this character who It marked Denji so much in the first season of the series. You can take a look at his work in the following publication:

As with several Chainsaw Man characters, Himeno did not leave anyone indifferent in many of the moments in which she was the absolute protagonist. Her teasing and constant concern for the well-being of Aki Hayakawa and the rest of her classmates made him won the affection of the spectators quickly.

In contrast to his fun personality and friendly nature This Public Security Demon Slayer is linked to none other than the Ghost Demonone of the most enigmatic beings in the entire series and whose contract allows you to use some of your abilities. Thanks to them, Himeno was able to stop the ferocious attacks of an angry Katana Man who did not hesitate to ambush our protagonists in the eighth episode, probably the most exciting of the entire first season.

Chainsaw Man is on everyone's lips right now for the surprising announcement of his first film, which was made official in style at the 2024 Jump Festa under the name Chainsaw Man- The Movie: Reze Arc. In addition, this production has shared its official teaser, advancing some of the best moments that Denji and Reze will have.

