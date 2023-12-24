We bring an interesting message related to one of the most outstanding games on the mobile market. In this case we are talking about Pokémon GO.

It is not the first time that Pokémon GO fans surprise us with really curious mechanics or aspects, sometimes including wild Pokémon, glitches, raids or encounters with shiny versions among others. In this case, to a fan under the name Fataky He has been struck by the surprising and hilarious fusion between two completely different Pokémon, Eevee and Voltorb.

Taking into account how different the appearance of these Pokémon is, without a doubt It draws attention, especially in the second image shared, which shows a Voltorb with the legs of the Normal-type Pokémon. It should be noted that the support that the user has received from other players has been very positive.

Without a doubt, the final capture he obtained is surprising. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

My Eevee has been wearing a Voltorb for three days

byu/Competitive_Kale_855 inpokemongo

What do you think? Have you ever seen a Pokémon that weighs as much as this one? We read you in the comments. Don't hesitate to leave your opinion!

Via.