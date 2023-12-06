Nicolas towards Juve-Napoli: “Giuntoli is a genius. Nice to see the Azzurri with the scudetto: congratulations to everyone. But not to De Laurentiis…”

You think about Juventus-Napoli and see Gonzalo Higuain’s goals again. It’s like this for everyone and especially for Pipita’s brother, Nicolas, who in the meantime has transformed from a prosecutor into a singer and on December 15th will be released with the single “La vida es un rato”. “Yes, life is a moment – says Nicolas Higuain – and in this song I relive all the cities in which I was next to Gonzalo during his career: Madrid, Naples, Turin, Buenos Aires. My brother, now that he has stopped the ball, he told me he would like to act as my agent… Gonzalo has left, but in the future I see him in football again, as an instructor for kids.”