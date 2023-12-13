Thanks to this Amazon offer you can get the Trust Gaming GXT 970 Morfix for less than 30 euros.

The Trust Gaming GXT 970 Morfix mouse has RGB lighting

One of Trust's most versatile mice is back on sale and It has a very tempting price, and it is none other than the Trust Gaming GXT 970 Morfix. This customizable gaming mouse is perfect for World of Warcraft, Diablo IV, League of Legends, and any other skill-intensive game. Regarding the latter, it is worth mentioning that it has 14 programmable buttons.

Let's talk about the price. This gaming mouse has a MSRP of 54.99 euros, but if you take advantage of this Amazon offer it will be yours for only 27.90 euros. We are talking about a discount of 27.09 euros less (49% discount). On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that user reviews are very positivehence it has an average of 4.5 stars out of 5.

Trust Gaming GXT 970 Morfix

Get the Trust Gaming GXT 970 Morfix mouse 49% cheaper than MSRP on Amazon

El Trust Gaming GXT 970 Morfix It is a mouse that allows you to customize it according to your gaming style. It has an interchangeable plate on the left side that gives you the option to choose between 3 or 9 buttons, so you have more options when playing. Additionally, you can also change the shape of the mouse with an interchangeable right side plate, so it fits your hand better.

But that's not all, this wired gaming mouse also It has an advanced optical sensor that offers great precision. Sensitivity can be adjusted up to 10,000 DPI. And if you want to customize it even more, you just have to install a program on the Trust website that is used to program the buttons, create profiles and make changes to the RGB lighting. And, speaking of lighting, it is another of the strong points of the Trust Gaming GXT 970 Morfix, since it allows you to choose between 16.8 million colors and various effects.

Trust Gaming GXT 970 Morfix

In conclusion, the Trust Gaming GXT 970 Morfix is ​​a highly recommended mouse that will not disappoint you. Furthermore, we could say that it is one of the best gaming mice that you can buy right now for less than 30 euros. At the compatibility level, it has support for Windows 10 and 11. However, it would also have to work on macOS and GNU/Linux. Now, you won't be able to take advantage of its full potential since the software to program the buttons, create macros and customize the lighting is only available for the Microsoft operating system.

