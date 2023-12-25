Higher pensions for those who move to these 2 countries. Here are the ones

Italian pensioners fleeing Italy? An increasingly frequent phenomenon in recent years: former workers who go to live abroad in countries where the pension allowance allows them to live better than in our borders. There are many “tax havens”. Many countries offer more than good conditions and Romania has often been talked about rather than Hungary. But there are two emerging ones. Let's find out which foreign countries we are talking about.

Lately, Italian pensioners fleeing their homeland have focused their attention on Albania and Slovakia. In Albania, a law has been approved since 2021 that allows those who have a residence not to pay taxes on their pension. It is no coincidence that actual transfers are increasing. Advantageous conditions also in Slovakia. The logic is that without taxes pensions are higher especially where the cost of living is lower.

In the past another destination was Portugal, but recently the Portuguese country decided to remove a tax exemption for foreign pensioners.

